Lara Gut-Behrami Swoops To Super-G In Freezing Austria

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Lara Gut-Behrami swoops to super-G in freezing Austria

St Anton, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Lara Gut-Behrami sped to her first win of the World Cup season Sunday in the super-G in sunny but freezing conditions at Sankt Anton in Austria.

The Swiss raced down the hard-packed snow course of almost 2km in 1min 17.

82 seconds as the temperatures hovered around -11C (12f), while Marta Bassino of Italy timed just 0.16sec slower with another Swiss Corinne Sutter at 0.2sec.

The 29-year-old speed specialist hadn't won a World Cup super-G in almost two years but stormed both downhill events at Crans Montana last season.

The win lifts Gut-Behrami to the top of the discipline standings, while overall champion Petra Vlhova remains atop the general standings.

