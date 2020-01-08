Large blast near Somalia parliament: security source

Mogadishu, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :A suspected car bomb exploded near the parliament in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, witnesses and a security official said.

"It looks like a car bomb, but we don't have details yet," the official, Mohamed Abdikadir, told AFP.

A plume of thick black smoke was seen over the city and witnesses said a number of vehicles were on fire.