Large explosion rocks Kabul, casualties feared: witnesses

Kabul, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :A large explosion rocked Kabul on Wednesday morning, sending a massive plume of smoke over the capital and shattering shop windows far from the blast site, officials and witnesses said.

The blast occurred around 9:00 am (0430 GMT) in western Kabul, interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

There was no immediate word on casualties and no group claimed responsibility.