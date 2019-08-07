UrduPoint.com
Large Explosion Rocks Kabul, Casualties Feared: Witnesses

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 11:00 AM

Kabul, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :A large explosion rocked Kabul on Wednesday morning, sending a massive plume of smoke over the capital and shattering shop windows far from the blast site, officials and witnesses said.

The blast occurred around 9:00 am (0430 GMT) in western Kabul, interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

There was no immediate word on casualties and no group claimed responsibility.

