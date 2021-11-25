UrduPoint.com

Large Explosives Haul Found At Top Greek Hotel: Police

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 03:00 PM

Large explosives haul found at top Greek hotel: police

Thessaloniki, Greece, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Police in Greece on Thursday were disposing of a large haul of industrial explosives found this week at one of the country's top hotels, a police source said.

An estimated 300 kilos of ammonite and powergel, often used in excavation and blasting, were found Monday in a storage area on the grounds of the five-star Porto Carras hotel in the northern peninsula of Halkidiki, the source said.

Because the explosives crates appeared worn with age, removal was deemed a risk and controlled explosions will be carried out over the next three days, the source added.

The hotel has been closed since October.

Police are investigating whether the explosives were left behind by a former owner, who also runs a construction company.

Related Topics

Police Hotel Company Porto Greece October Top

Recent Stories

Parliamentary Work is long journey of achievements ..

Parliamentary Work is long journey of achievements aiming to implement leadershi ..

6 minutes ago
 Hina pervaiz Butt moves resolution on provincial p ..

Hina pervaiz Butt moves resolution on provincial posts and services

41 minutes ago
 Czech Prezident Zeman Discharged From Prague Centr ..

Czech Prezident Zeman Discharged From Prague Central Military Hospital - Reports

30 minutes ago
 Eight killed in Al-Shabaab-claimed bombing in Soma ..

Eight killed in Al-Shabaab-claimed bombing in Somalia capital

31 minutes ago
 U.S. agricultural futures fall

U.S. agricultural futures fall

31 minutes ago
 New study finds India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccin ..

New study finds India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine only 50pc effective

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.