Large explosives haul found at top Greek hotel: police

Thessaloniki, Greece, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Police in Greece on Thursday were disposing of a large haul of industrial explosives found this week at one of the country's top hotels, a police source said.

An estimated 300 kilos of ammonite and powergel, often used in excavation and blasting, were found Monday in a storage area on the grounds of the five-star Porto Carras hotel in the northern peninsula of Halkidiki, the source said.

Because the explosives crates appeared worn with age, removal was deemed a risk and controlled explosions will be carried out over the next three days, the source added.

The hotel has been closed since October.

Police are investigating whether the explosives were left behind by a former owner, who also runs a construction company.