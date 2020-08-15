UrduPoint.com
Large Fire Engulfs Athens Recycling Plant

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 07:00 PM

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :A large fire engulfed a plastics recycling plant in the north of Athens on Saturday, sending up large clouds of toxic thick smoke that led to the partial closure of the national highway.

More than 49 firefighters and two helicopters are battling the blaze that broke out in the suburb of Metamorfosi, the Athens news Agency reported.

The northern national highway from the Greek capital to the central city of Lamia was closed because of poor visibility but was later partially opened.

The authorities have urged people living nearby to keep their doors and windows closed and avoid walking outside because of the toxic smoke.

For now the fire has been contained inside the factory but because of the plastics that are burning, it is difficult to put out the flames, according to firefighters.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

