UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Large Flash Lights Up Tehran Night Sky: Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 09:50 AM

Large flash lights up Tehran night sky: reports

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :A bright and large flash of light was seen in the night sky over Tehran early on Friday in images shared widely on social media, Iran's Fars news agency reported.

"In the early hours after midnight on Friday, a number of social media users reported seeing an orange light in the eastern part of Tehran," said Fars, which is close to ultra-conservatives.

"In the videos sent by (our) readers, this light is seen for a few seconds," it reported, adding it was following up the issue with the relevant authorities.

Fars said later that the flash was caused by "an industrial gas tank explosion" near a facility belonging to the defence ministry.

It cited an "informed source" and said the site of the incident was not related to the military.

"At the entrance of the (nearby) Parchin military zone, there is no movement or traffic of fire and rescue vehicles," Fars added.

Mehr news agency had said a "terrible sound" was heard.

"The cause of this sound and light is not yet known, but it was clearly heard in Pardis, in Boumhen and surrounding areas" of the Iranian capital.

State television said various institutions were investigating the issue. Fars said police were involved in the investigation.

Related Topics

Fire Police Iran Social Media Vehicles Traffic Orange Tehran Tank SITE Gas TV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

New UAE football season to kick off September 3: U ..

8 hours ago

Dubai’s Manufacturing Index down 1.73 pct in Q1- ..

8 hours ago

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City free of COVID-19 cas ..

8 hours ago

UAE Government: commercial centres, restaurants al ..

9 hours ago

Dubai&#039;s economic sectors operations to return ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.