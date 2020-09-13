UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Large Oil Spill Washes Up To Venezuela Shores

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 03:30 PM

Large oil spill washes up to Venezuela shores

Caracas, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Oil has washed up to Venezuela's west coast after a leak in a pipeline that takes crude to the country's main refinery, national oil company PDVSA said on Saturday.

The spill has spread over more than 13 kilometers (eight miles) according to the environmental commission of the opposition-majority national parliament.

Venezuela suffers fuel shortages despite having the largest proven oil reserves in the world with only a limited number of its refineries currently operating.

PDVSA says it has carried out "sanitization" work in the affected area off the northwestern state of Falcon after the leak was located.

The company added that the state's Paraguana refinery, which has a capacity of 950,000 barrels per day, was not affected.

Both environmental groups and the opposition said on Thursday a spill had occured near Falcon.

In August a spill washed up on four kilometers of national park beaches, also located in Falcon, the commission reported.

The oil industry fueled Venezuela's economic emergence a little over a century ago and is a major source of revenue.

However production has plunged from 2.3 million barrels per day twelve years ago to less than 400,000 in July.

The socialist government of Nicolas Maduro has said US sanctions are responsible for the drop, but analysts and the opposition say corruption and negligence of those in charge in the oil sector are to blame.

Related Topics

Corruption Century World Parliament Company Oil Venezuela July August From Government Industry Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler reviews Ministry of Climate Change and ..

6 minutes ago

Jafza webinar highlights way forward to empower SM ..

36 minutes ago

Etihad Airways, Lumitics to reduce inflight food w ..

2 hours ago

UAE reaffirms commitment to upholding rights of ch ..

2 hours ago

ERC&#039;s second aid plane lands in Khartoum

3 hours ago

MBZUAI, Weizmann Institute of Science to collabora ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.