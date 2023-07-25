Open Menu

Large Pod Of Pilot Whales Stranded At Beach In Western Australia

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Large pod of pilot whales stranded at beach in Western Australia

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :A pod of around 60 to 70 long-finned pilot whales was stranded on Tuesday at a beach in the southwest of Western Australia (WA).

On Tuesday morning, the WA Department of Biodiversity, Conservation, and Attractions (DBCA) received reports of the whales converging around 150 meters off Cheynes Beach.

At about 4:45 p.m. local time, the DBCA updated that the pilot whales have begun to strand themselves on the beach and the department is managing the incident.

"We understand the public's concern at this time and appreciate the offers of support from volunteers.

However, the safety of the public and the whales are our main priority, so we ask that members of the public do not approach the beach," the DBCA noted.

Hours later, the Cheynes Beach Caravan Park posted a video showing the whales having washed ashore and slapping their tails.

"sad news. The pilot whales have stranded themselves," the park confirmed on its social media.

According to the park, the DBCA staff are currently onsite at the beach. They will stay overnight and set up a safety zone around the stranding area.

