Largest agribusiness event opens in New Zealand

HAMILTON, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) --:This year's Fieldays, the biggest agribusiness event in New Zealand, opened to the public on Wednesday since the last physical Fieldays was held in 2019.

Fieldays is a renowned platform for launching cutting edge agricultural technology. With over 1,000 exhibitors, the latest innovations, health check-ups, advice on agricultural careers and education, competitions, food and beverage options, the four-day event based on a 114-hectare site at Mystery Creek of Hamilton drew people from New Zealand and even abroad - both as exhibitors and visitors.

Peter Nation, Chief Executive of the New Zealand National Fieldays Society, said, "We are honored to be in a position to host an in-person event while many countries across the world cannot.

" "Two years without a physical event, having to go through what COVID-19 dealt last year, and then all the work we've had to do to put this event back together," he said.

Fieldays Online, launched during COVID-19 in 2020, also made a return. Last year it had 90,455 visitors and viewers from more than 75 countries and regions.

Nation expected sales at the event to be high, as farmers should have some extra cash flow due to high dairy payout indications and strength in most agricultural sectors.

"After the challenging year-and-a-half we have had facing the effects of COVID-19, it will be fantastic for our exhibitors to generate cash flow and grow their business at Fieldays. In turn, this will boost the earnings of the Primary sector."