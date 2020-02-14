UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Larkin Out Of Turkey Squad Over Injury

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 07:00 PM

Larkin out of Turkey squad over injury

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The U.S.-born Turkish point guard Shane Larkin has been removed from the Turkey national basketball team squad over injury on Friday.

Turkish Basketball Federation (TBF) said on its website that injured Larkin won't play in Turkey's upcoming FIBA EuroBasket 2021 qualifiers against the Netherlands (Feb. 21) and Sweden (Feb. 24).

The federation's medical report said that Larkin is unavailable for 10 days.

Anadolu Efes point guard Larkin received his Turkish identity card from Youth and sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoglu in a ceremony in the capital Ankara on Thursday.

The TBF previously confirmed that the 27-year-old player's application was approved by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan so that Larkin would be eligible to play for Turkey. Larkin has now dual citizenship, as he also holds a U.S. passport.

Related Topics

Injured Sports Turkey Ankara Sweden Netherlands Tayyip Erdogan Citizenship From

Recent Stories

Law makers vow to promote minorities’ rights

1 minute ago

President Erdogan, PM Khan sign MoUs, address join ..

26 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat is disappointment over use of non-pa ..

52 minutes ago

Is every one questioning PM Khan over his ineligib ..

1 hour ago

Dist govt plans to assign city roads to investors ..

1 hour ago

Success of govt's economic policies evident from d ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.