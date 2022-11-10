Lashing out at Italy, France allows Ocean Viking to dock

(@FahadShabbir)

Marseille, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :France said Thursday that it would allow a rescue ship carrying more than 200 migrants to dock on its southern coast and disembark its passengers, harshly criticising Italy for failing to take them in.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the Ocean Viking, whose passengers include 57 children, would be granted access to the military port of Toulon after a deepening standoff with Italy over whose responsibility it was to take them in.

Visibly angered by Rome's refusal to accept the ship, Darmanin called its stance "incomprehensible".

The ship "is located without any doubt in Italy's search and rescue zone", he said, adding that "it was Italy's job to immediately designate a port to welcome this ship".

The French-Italian tensions are the latest episode in a European standoff over where to disembark migrants picked up after trying to reach Europe from North Africa, with Rome increasingly frustrated at taking in the bulk of those rescued.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Darmanin also warned that "it is obvious that there will be extremely severe consequences for bilateral relations" with Italy.

He said France had already decided to freeze a plan to take 3,500 migrants currently in Italy, part of a European burden-sharing accord, and urged Germany and other EU nations to do the same.

Earlier Thursday, France said it was disembarking four of the 234 migrants aboard the Ocean Viking via helicopter for health reasons.

The charity that operates the ship, SOS Mediterranee, had made the request to French authorities after refusals by Italy to allow port access for the past week, even as sanitary conditions worsened onboard.

After Darmanin's announcement, SOS Mediterranee said it felt "relief tainted with bitterness".