Lassa Fever Death Toll In Nigeria Hits 86

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Lassa fever death toll in Nigeria hits 86

ABUJA, Feb. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) --:The death toll of Lassa fever in Nigeria this year has risen to 86 amid government measures to reduce infections, Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Saturday.

The disease control agency said in a statement that 21 additional deaths and 91 new infections were recorded in the country on Feb. 14-21.

The case fatality rate in the country so far this year has reached 19.1 percent, which is lower than the 27.5 percent recorded for the same period in 2021, the NCDC said.

Lassa fever is usually transmitted when the saliva, urine, and excreta of the multi-mammalian rats come into contact with humans. Human-to-human transmission is rare but can occur through contact with the body fluids of an infected person.

In some cases, Lassa fever has similar symptoms to malaria, appearing between one and three weeks after exposure to the virus. In mild cases, the disease causes fever, fatigue, weakness, and headache.

