Lasso declares himself president-elect, accepts 'challenge' of changing Ecuador

Quito, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Conservative former banker Guillermo Lasso declared himself Ecuador's president-elect as socialist opponent Andres Arauz conceded defeat in Sunday's election.

Lasso accepted the "challenge" of changing Ecuador's "destiny," with the South American country gripped by an economic crisis aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic.