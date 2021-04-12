UrduPoint.com
Lasso Leads Ecuador Presidential Election, 51% Votes Counted: Official

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 09:00 AM

Lasso leads Ecuador presidential election, 51% votes counted: official

Quito, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Guillermo Lasso had a lead of more than nine percentage points over Andres Arauz in Ecuador's general election on Sunday after 51 percent of the votes were counted, the National Electoral Council said.

Conservative former banker Lasso had 54.64 percent of the vote compared to socialist economist Arauz's 45.36 percent.

Arauz, the protege of former president Rafael Correa, had earlier claimed victory citing an exit poll that he said gave him a 1.6 percent advantage.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

