UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Last Americans Take Planes Home From UK And Ireland

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 01:30 AM

Last Americans take planes home from UK and Ireland

Gatwick Airport, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The last Americans scrambling to get home from the UK and Ireland headed out of airports on Monday before a US travel ban over the coronavirus crisis comes into force.

Washington announced at the weekend it would extend a European travel ban to the UK and Ireland, effective midnight Monday EST (0400 GMT Tuesday).

In eerie scenes, travellers to the US boarded planes at the normally crowded, but now virtually empty, Gatwick and Dublin airports.

Small numbers of passengers could be seen checking flight information boards before passing through departure gates.

"It's kind of a relief to be honest," one American passenger, Ryan Wuest told AFP.

"At first it didn't seem to be a problem to get home but the news kept on coming through.

" He added: "It feels good to be going home." European officials initially reacted angrily to President Donald Trump's travel ban.

The original 30-day US ban on travel from the 26 countries in Europe's Schengen border-free zone took effect on Saturday, but at first notably excluded Britain and Ireland.

That changed over the weekend.

Flights that take off from the UK and Ireland before 11:59 pm on Monday (0359 GMT Tuesday) will be allowed entry into the United States.

In addition to US citizens and permanent residents, their spouses and non-American parents and siblings of children under 21 who are citizens will be allowed to enter despite the ban.

Related Topics

Europe Trump Dublin Ireland United Kingdom United States From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ERC Abu Dhabi Centre&#039;s programmes benefit 1,1 ..

1 minute ago

Ukraine oligarchs bankroll equipment in virus figh ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed updated on Coronavirus containme ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health, Disaster Management Authority ..

2 hours ago

UAE temporarily suspends prayers in all places of ..

2 hours ago

Poland bans domestic flights, warns of virus sprea ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.