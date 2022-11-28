UrduPoint.com

Last Chance For Belgium's 'too Old' Golden Generation At World Cup

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Last chance for Belgium's 'too old' golden generation at World Cup

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Belgium's much vaunted team have one last chance to extend their final World Cup together this week after crashing to defeat by Morocco, with coach Roberto Martinez and his players under mounting pressure.

Anything other than victory against Croatia on Thursday could see the world's second-ranked side heading home after the group stage.

Kevin De Bruyne said in an interview with The Guardian before the 2-0 loss to Morocco that his team was "too old" and had "no chance" of winning the World Cup.

Martinez insisted after the game that it might have been a "double bluff" from the Manchester City star, but if he was being serious, it would have been hard to disagree based on their performances in Qatar so far.

Spaniard Martinez has largely stuck by the experienced players who have reached at least the quarter-finals at each of the past four major tournaments.

In the game against Morocco and the fortunate 1-0 win over Canada, Belgium were overran, outpaced and offered no real threat going forward.

The absence of record goalscorer Romelu Lukaku through injury has been a blow, but even his introduction late on against Morocco was born of desperation and the Inter Milan man offered very little.

The last six years have provided the best spell of sustained success in Belgium's history, with the third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup in Russia the closest the current team have come to lifting a major title.

Ten of the 14 players who featured in the semi-final loss to eventual winners France four years ago are still in the squad.

Seven of the starting XI against Morocco are in their 30s -- Thibaut Courtois, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel, De Bruyne and captain Eden Hazard.

The Red Devils' attacking style of play has vanished after cruising through qualifying unbeaten.

The Belgian press has been extremely critical of the team, with website HLN saying "there must be new blood".

Related Topics

World Russia Canada France Qatar Man Belgium Croatia Morocco 2018 From Best Manchester City Coach Inter Milan Blood

Recent Stories

UHS to test nasal spray for COVID-19 treatment

UHS to test nasal spray for COVID-19 treatment

1 hour ago
 President Alvi lauds Army Chief’s services in fi ..

President Alvi lauds Army Chief’s services in field of defence

2 hours ago
 Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannes ..

Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannesburg tomorrow

5 hours ago
 vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Rou ..

Vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Round Experience at An Affordable ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awa ..

Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awards

5 hours ago
 Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of part ..

Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of partnership

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.