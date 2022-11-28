(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Belgium's much vaunted team have one last chance to extend their final World Cup together this week after crashing to defeat by Morocco, with coach Roberto Martinez and his players under mounting pressure.

Anything other than victory against Croatia on Thursday could see the world's second-ranked side heading home after the group stage.

Kevin De Bruyne said in an interview with The Guardian before the 2-0 loss to Morocco that his team was "too old" and had "no chance" of winning the World Cup.

Martinez insisted after the game that it might have been a "double bluff" from the Manchester City star, but if he was being serious, it would have been hard to disagree based on their performances in Qatar so far.

Spaniard Martinez has largely stuck by the experienced players who have reached at least the quarter-finals at each of the past four major tournaments.

In the game against Morocco and the fortunate 1-0 win over Canada, Belgium were overran, outpaced and offered no real threat going forward.

The absence of record goalscorer Romelu Lukaku through injury has been a blow, but even his introduction late on against Morocco was born of desperation and the Inter Milan man offered very little.

The last six years have provided the best spell of sustained success in Belgium's history, with the third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup in Russia the closest the current team have come to lifting a major title.

Ten of the 14 players who featured in the semi-final loss to eventual winners France four years ago are still in the squad.

Seven of the starting XI against Morocco are in their 30s -- Thibaut Courtois, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel, De Bruyne and captain Eden Hazard.

The Red Devils' attacking style of play has vanished after cruising through qualifying unbeaten.

The Belgian press has been extremely critical of the team, with website HLN saying "there must be new blood".