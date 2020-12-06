UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Last-ditch Effort To Save Brexit Trade Talks From Failure

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 02:40 PM

Last-ditch effort to save Brexit trade talks from failure

Brussels, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :British and EU negotiators embark on probably their final two-day scramble to secure a post-Brexit trade deal Sunday, after failing to reach agreement for eight months.

Michel Barnier and his UK counterpart David Frost will resume talks in Brussels where they broke off on Friday, calling a pause after a fruitless week of late-night wrangling in London.

"We will see if there is a way forward," Barnier tweeted.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will reportedly lobby European leaders, after a call with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday ended with the sides still facing "significant differences" on the key issues.

The pair's next call will be on Monday evening and then the 27 EU leaders will gather in Brussels on Thursday for a two-day summit planned to tackle their own budget dispute, but which will now once again be clouded by Brexit worries.

Johnson and von der Leyen's issued a downbeat joint statement after their call.

"Whilst recognising the seriousness of these differences, we agreed that a further effort should be undertaken by our negotiating teams to assess whether they can be resolved," they said.

While much has been agreed, the sides cannot close out the thorniest debates over fishing rights, fair trade rules and an enforcement mechanism to govern any deal.

- 'Anything is possible' - Britain formally left the EU in January, nearly four years after a referendum on membership that split the nation down the middle and two months after Johnson won an election touting what he claimed was an "oven ready" Brexit deal.

The UK is bound to the EU's tariff-free single market until a post-Brexit transition period expires the end of the year -- an immovable deadline by which time the two sides must try to agree on the exact nature of their future relationship.

"Anything is possible. The three open issues are linked by Britain's intent to keep sovereignty a priority and Europe's fear of UK freeloading," a source with close knowledge of the talks told AFP.

Without a deal, the bulk of cross-Channel trade will revert to World Trade Organization terms, a return to tariffs and quotas after almost five decades of close economic and political integration.

Talks through this year have finalised most aspects of an agreement, with Britain set to leave the EU single market and customs union, but the three core issues are unresolved.

Johnson has insisted Britain will "prosper mightily" whatever the outcome of the talks, but he will face severe political and economic fallout if he cannot seal a deal.

"If we fail to get an agreement with the European Union, this will be a serious failure of statecraft," influential Conservative lawmaker Tom Tugendhat told the Lowy Institute in an interview published Saturday.

European capitals have remained remarkably united behind Barnier through the fraught Brexit process, but some internal fractures have now begun to surface.

On Friday, France threatened to veto any deal that falls short of their demands on ensuring fair trade and access to UK fishing waters, where they have demanded a durable agreement, whereas Britain wants frequent renegotiations.

"We know that 100 percent access to fishing waters in the UK maritime zone is finished," European Affairs minister Clement Beaune told le Journal du Dimanche.

"But we need lasting access. The British can't have total access to our EU single market and exclude fish." Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Denmark share Paris's concerns that the EU side could give too much ground on rules to maintain competition.

There are just days left to finalise a deal, with an EU leaders' summit on Thursday looming large and the European Parliament repeatedly insisting that it needs time to evaluate and ratify any compromise.

burs-dc/spm

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister World Europe Parliament Budget Threatened France European Union Brussels London Split Paris David Spain United Kingdom Belgium Netherlands Denmark Turkish Lira Brexit January Sunday Market Agreement Share

Recent Stories

Big Heart Foundation launches project to construct ..

30 minutes ago

Rescued ‘Al Bahiyah’ whale shark successfully ..

60 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Finnish President on Indep ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press:Setting our sights on the red planet

2 hours ago

Mainland China reports 18 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 6, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.