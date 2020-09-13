UrduPoint.com
Last Five Winners Of The Venice Film Festival

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 01:10 AM

Venice, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :The Golden Lion top prize at the Venice film festival was awarded on Saturday in what has become a key barometer for Oscar glory.

Winners have often gone on to triumph at the academy Awards. Here are the last five: 2020 "Nomadland" by Chloe Zhao 2019 "Joker" by Todd Phillips 2018 "Roma" by Alfonso Cuaron 2017 "The Shape of Water" by Guillermo del Toro 2016 "The Woman Who Left" by Lav Diaz

