UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Last-gasp Jantjies Try As South Africa Draw With All Blacks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 02:50 PM

Last-gasp Jantjies try as South Africa draw with All Blacks

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Diminutive scrum-half Herschel Jantjies scored a last-minute try as South Africa snatched a thrilling 16-16 draw with world champions New Zealand in the Rugby Championship on Saturday.

The All Blacks were outplayed for most of the first half yet still managed to turn with a 7-6 lead, scoring their only try of the game just before the break.

The second half was all penalties until Jantjies grabbed a bouncing ball to score his try at the death, with Handre Pollard kicking the conversion under pressure to leave the scores level.

Just two months before the World Cup, star All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick left the field grimacing with pain after what appeared to be a serious arm injury midway through the second half.

Related Topics

World Lead South Africa Turkish Lira All Allied Rental Modarba New Zealand

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif in action against removing AC from ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Customs’ Passenger Operations steps up coo ..

10 minutes ago

Primary education in Punjab will now be in Urdu

28 minutes ago

Veteran actor Firdous Jamal comes under fire for a ..

31 minutes ago

This is the punishment Mohsin Abbas can get for do ..

1 hour ago

US to soften travel advisory for Pakistan

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.