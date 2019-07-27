Last-gasp Jantjies try as South Africa draw with All Blacks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Diminutive scrum-half Herschel Jantjies scored a last-minute try as South Africa snatched a thrilling 16-16 draw with world champions New Zealand in the Rugby Championship on Saturday.

The All Blacks were outplayed for most of the first half yet still managed to turn with a 7-6 lead, scoring their only try of the game just before the break.

The second half was all penalties until Jantjies grabbed a bouncing ball to score his try at the death, with Handre Pollard kicking the conversion under pressure to leave the scores level.

Just two months before the World Cup, star All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick left the field grimacing with pain after what appeared to be a serious arm injury midway through the second half.