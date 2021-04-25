UrduPoint.com
Last-gasp Pogacar Wins Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 08:30 PM

Last-gasp Pogacar wins Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Liege, Belgium, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar won his first one-day classic Sunday snatching victory on the line at Liege-Bastogne-Liege ahead of world champion Julian Alaphilippe.

The pair had been part of a five-man group who broke from tha main pack on the day's final climb 13km from home on a 256km slog over 11 tough climbs in the Ardennes.

