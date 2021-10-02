Last-gasp South Africa edge New Zealand in Rugby Championship thriller

Gold Coast, Australia, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Elton Jantjies nailed a penalty after the final hooter as world champions South Africa snapped a three-game losing streak to stun New Zealand 31-29 on Saturday in a Rugby Championship thriller.

Damian de Allende and Makazole Mapimpi scored tries in the battling win as they bounced back from 20-14 behind at half-time, with the lead changing hands four times in a breathless final five minutes.

It was sweet revenge for the Springboks after a late 19-17 defeat to their arch enemies a week ago, which came on the back of two successive losses to Australia.

After trailing at the break, the Springboks were revitalised when coach Jacques Nienaber changed the entire front row.

Mapimpi's try early in the second stanza boosted their confidence and they piled intense pressure on New Zealand, forcing errors from a team that had won their previous 10 games.

Ultimately, it came down to the final few minutes, and Jantjies was the hero, converting a simple penalty in front of the posts after an offside decision.

"It's been a tough couple of weeks, thank you so much to South African fans for sticking with us," said Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi, who took a nasty head knock. "We're going to celebrate tonight." Despite losing the All Blacks had already sealed the southern hemisphere title, standing them in good stead heading to the United States, then a European tour later this month.

"Congratulations South Africa, they were awesome," said skipper Ardie Savea. "We fought till the end but unfortunately we didn't come out on top, but that's ok.

"I think it's special and unique times for this group," he added. "We are disappointed tonight but there's a lot to learn and a lot of room to grow."South Africa have been accused of having a one-dimensional game with their high-ball tactics, which has proved highly effective at times. But after three losses in a row, they changed tack, cutting down on the box kicks and swinging the ball wide.