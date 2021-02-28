UrduPoint.com
Last-gasp Winner Caps Fightback As Leipzig Keep Pace With Bayern

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 01:30 AM

Last-gasp winner caps fightback as Leipzig keep pace with Bayern

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :A last-gasp Alexander Sorloth goal sealed RB Leipzig's dramatic 3-2 comeback win at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday and kept the hosts in the thick of the Bundesliga title race.

Leipzig fought back with second-half goals by Christopher Nkunku and Yussuf Poulsen before Sorloth's winning header in the 93rd minute after Gladbach led 2-0 at half-time thanks to strikes by Marcus Thuram and Jonas Hofmann.

The victory keeps second-placed Leipzig two points behind leaders Bayern Munich, who had earlier romped to a 5-1 home win over Cologne after Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski both netted twice.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

