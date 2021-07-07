Last month was hottest June on record in N.America

Paris, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Last month was the hottest June on record in North America, stoked by a deadly heat wave, the European Union's climate monitoring service reported Wednesday, saying it illustrates the impacts of global warming.

The region was 1.2 degrees Celsius (34.2 degrees Fahrenheit) above the 1991-2020 average in June, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).

