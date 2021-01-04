UrduPoint.com
Last Place Jets Fire Gase After Dismal 2-14 Season

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 08:30 AM

Last place Jets fire Gase after dismal 2-14 season

Los Angeles, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Adam Gase, who guided the New York Jets through a franchise record 13-game losing streak to start the 2020 season, was fired by the NFL club Sunday following their 28-14 season finale loss to the New England Patriots.

Gase was sacked after two losing seasons in New York, where he compiled an abysmal 2-14 record this year. He won just nine out of 32 games during his tenure.

"While my sincere intentions are to have stability in our organization - especially in our leadership positions - it is clear the best decision for the Jets is to move in a different direction," Jets chief executive Christopher Johnson said.

"We knew there was a lot of work that needed to be done when Adam joined us in 2019. Our strong finish last year was encouraging, but unfortunately, we did not sustain that positive momentum or see the progress we all expected this season.

"To our fans, it is obvious we have not been good enough. We are committed to building a strong organization, on and off the field, and will continue to provide the necessary resources to field a team that you can be proud of." Gase was hired by the Jets after spending three seasons as the Miami Dolphins head coach, where he went 23-25, including a wild-card appearance in 2016.

Johnson said they will conduct a thorough search for a replacement. Some of those believed to be in the running include Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale, Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

The Jets will have the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL entry draft and also own Seattle's first round pick which they got in a trade for safety Jamal Adams to the Seahawks.

