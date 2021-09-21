Last polls close in Canada election, result too close to call

Ottawa, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The last polling stations in Canada's general election closed at 7 pm (0200 GMT) Monday evening on the Pacific coast, but the race between Liberal prime minister Justin Trudeau and his Conservative rival Erin O'Toole was still too close to call, according to projections.

Canadians cast ballots across six time zones from the Atlantic island province of Newfoundland to British Columbia in the west.

Due to a larger number of mail-in ballots, the final result may not be known until Tuesday morning, officials said.