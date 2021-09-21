UrduPoint.com

Last Polls Close In Canada Election, Result Too Close To Call

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 09:00 AM

Ottawa, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The last polling stations in Canada's general election closed at 7 pm (0200 GMT) Monday evening on the Pacific coast, but the race between Liberal prime minister Justin Trudeau and his Conservative rival Erin O'Toole was still too close to call, according to projections.

Canadians cast ballots across six time zones from the Atlantic island province of Newfoundland to British Columbia in the west.

Due to a larger number of mail-in ballots, the final result may not be known until Tuesday morning, officials said.

