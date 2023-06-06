UrduPoint.com

Last Pre-Hajj Flight Arrives, Wrapping Up Operation In Madina Munawara

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Last Pre-Hajj flight arrives, wrapping up operation in Madina Munawara

MAKKAH MUKARMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The pre-Hajj flight operation in Madina Munawara concluded on Tuesday with arrival of the final hajj flight, PIA's Pk 747, carrying 392 intending pilgrims from Karachi.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony's spokesperson, Muhammad Umer Butt, informed APP that the pre-Hajj flight operation to Makkah Mukarma had commenced previous Monday.

Moving forward, all hajj flights will directly land in Jeddah.

On Tuesday, a total of 3,920 intending pilgrims are scheduled to arrive in Jeddah via 13 flights.

The last flight is set to land in Jeddah on June 21, 2023. Following that, the post-hajj flight operation will commence on July 4.

