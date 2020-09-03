UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Last Taliban Prisoners Freed Except 'few' Opposed By Foreign Nations: Afghan Govt

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 03:30 PM

Last Taliban prisoners freed except 'few' opposed by foreign nations: Afghan govt

Kabul, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Afghan government said Thursday they have released the remaining 400 Taliban prisoners agreed in an exchange, except for "a few" opposed by foreign nations, and expected peace negotiations to start soon.

A drawn-out prisoner swap including the contentious release of hundreds of hardened militants has delayed the start of planned negotiations between the two warring sides, scheduled to take place in Doha.

"The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan has received our commandos held hostage by Taliban, after which the Gov't released the remaining 400 convicts, except the few for which our partners have reservations," National Security Council spokesman Javid Faisal said on Twitter.

"Diplomatic efforts are ongoing. We expect direct talks to start promptly." Two Taliban officials confirmed the prisoners had been freed and that those opposed by France and Australia were still in government custody.

"Australia and France have some considerations about them," one told AFP on condition of anonymity.

"The Kabul administration will send them to Qatar where they will be in custody during the intra-Afghan talks." Their release was opposed by Paris and Canberra because the prisoners were linked to the murder of French and Australian civilians and troops in Afghanistan.

Afghan officials, meanwhile, called for the start of direct talks with the Taliban.

"The Afghan government has removed all the obstacles for the direct talks to start," said Najia Anwari, spokeswoman for the State Ministry for Peace Affairs.

"The negotiation team of the Islamic republic is now in full preparation to attend the talks,"Officials said the government-backed negotiating team is heading to Doha later on Wednesday.

The date for talks to start is yet to be fixed.

Related Topics

Taliban Murder Afghanistan Kabul Militants Australia Prisoner Exchange Twitter France Qatar Canberra Paris Doha All Government

Recent Stories

Facebook launches new product in Pakistan to limit ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly denounces blasphemous caricature ..

23 minutes ago

All foreign, local players will be available for r ..

36 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $45.03 a barrel W ..

51 minutes ago

PCB announces schedule of remaining matches of PSL ..

56 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif will be held responsible if Nawaz S ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.