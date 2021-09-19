UrduPoint.com

Last Two Prison-break Fugitives Recaptured: Israeli Army

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 09:50 AM

Last two prison-break fugitives recaptured: Israeli army

Jerusalem, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :The Israeli army has recaptured the last two Palestinian fugitives involved in a spectacular prison break in northern Israel, it announced Sunday.

Authorities had already arrested four of the six who managed to escape almost two weeks ago, and in a tweet on Sunday the Israel Defence Forces said the last two had surrendered "after being surrounded by security forces that acted precisely based on accurate intelligence".

Related Topics

Army Israel Sunday

