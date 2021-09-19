Last two prison-break fugitives recaptured: Israeli army

(@FahadShabbir)

Jerusalem, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :The Israeli army has recaptured the last two Palestinian fugitives involved in a spectacular prison break in northern Israel, it announced Sunday.

Authorities had already arrested four of the six who managed to escape almost two weeks ago, and in a tweet on Sunday the Israel Defence Forces said the last two had surrendered "after being surrounded by security forces that acted precisely based on accurate intelligence".