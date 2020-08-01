UrduPoint.com
LATAM Airline To Lay Off 2,700 Crew

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 08:40 AM

Rio de Janeiro, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Latin America's biggest airline, the Brazilian-Chilean group LATAM, said Friday it was laying off at least 2,700 crew to cope with the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the aviation industry.

LATAM said it had failed to reach a deal with the aviation workers' union on reducing pay, and would therefore lay off pilots and flight attendants to keep the struggling company afloat.

The layoffs amount to more than a third of the airline's total crew.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is the biggest public health crisis in history, and is dramatically affecting the entire world aviation industry," the company said in a statement.

It will offer a voluntary departure plan until Tuesday, then begin laying people off if necessary, it said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

