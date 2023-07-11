Open Menu

LatAm Sees Record High Foreign Direct Investment In 2022, Says UN Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2023 | 01:10 PM

LatAm sees record high foreign direct investment in 2022, says UN agency

SANTIAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :LatAm sees record high foreign direct investment in 2022, says UN agency -- Latin America and the Caribbean received a record 224.579 billion U.S. Dollars in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2022, or 55.2 percent more than in 2021, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) said Monday.

According to the United Nations agency's latest annual report on FDI in the region, FDI inflows to regional countries had not topped 200 billion U.S. dollars in nearly 10 years.

"Since 2013, annual FDI inflows to Latin American and Caribbean countries did not exceed 200 billion dollars.

This makes 2022 an important milestone for the entire decade," said ECLAC's Executive Secretary Jose Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs when presenting the report at a press conference in Santiago, Chile.

Leading the list of countries with the most FDI were Brazil, which received 41 percent of the regional total, followed by Mexico (17 percent), Chile (9 percent), Colombia (8 percent), Argentina (7 percent) and Peru (5 percent).

"The challenge of attracting and retaining Foreign Direct Investment that contributes effectively to the region's sustainable and inclusive productive development is more relevant than ever," said Salazar-Xirinachs.

