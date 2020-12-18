UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LatAm Unemployment Passes 10% Due To Pandemic: ILO

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 01:00 AM

LatAm unemployment passes 10% due to pandemic: ILO

Lima, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Unemployment in Latin America and the Caribbean will end the year over 10 percent after 30 million jobs were lost during the coronavirus pandemic, the International Labor Organization (ILO) said on Thursday.

"The 2020 labor overview records a large increase in the unemployment rate that will increase by up to 2.5 percentage points compared to last year, going from 8.1 percent to 10.6 percent," said the ILO in its regional annual report on employment.

"This means that the number of job seekers that cannot find (employment) will increase by 5.4 million and reach 30.1 million" people, said the body.

Things are expected to get worse before they get better, with the ILO predicting unemployment will rise to 11.2 percent in 2021 despite a moderate economic growth of 3.

5 percent.

Uncertainty over the evolution of the pandemic, the possibility of a new wave of infections and the delay in acquiring vaccines for the region have all contributed to the pessimistic projections.

"Employment is in an intensive care unit, we need to take the necessary measures to get out of this healthily and with prosperity and sustainable employment growth," said ILO regional director Vinicius Pinheiro.

"It's imperative to achieve economic growth through employment. Employment is crucial to reduce poverty and confront the increase in inequalities the pandemic is leaving behind.""The region has been very hard hit by this crisis, more so than others in the world."The region has high levels of social inequality and a large informal labor market.

Related Topics

World Job Pinheiro Ilo 2020 Market All From Million Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;Makkah Al-Mukarramah Document&#039; approved ..

21 minutes ago

AED3.2 bn in week-long real estate transactions in ..

1 hour ago

Seatrade Maritime Middle East Virtual 2020 conclud ..

1 hour ago

Breakbulk Middle East 2021 hopes to encourage futu ..

1 hour ago

National Ambulance, Fatima College of Health Scien ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Health Authority offers COVID-19 testing to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.