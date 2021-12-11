Late Brentford rally floors Watford

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Brentford moved into the top half of the Premier League after scoring twice in the final six minutes to beat Watford 2-1 on Friday.

Watford were heading six points clear of the relegation zone thanks to an Emmanuel Dennis header midway through the first half.

But despite missing talismanic striker Ivan Toney who tested positive for coronavirus, the Bees turned the game around in a dramatic finale.

Brentford captain Pontus Jansson powered home a header for his first goal for the club from Marcus Forss' flick on.

Substitute Saman Ghoddos then lured William Troost-Ekong into a rash challenge inside the box four minutes into stoppage time.

Bryan Mbuemo took responsibility from the spot in the absence of Toney and coolly sent Daniel Bachmann the wrong way to secure just Brentford's second win in nine league games.

Thomas Frank's men climb to ninth, 10 points clear of the relegation zone in their first season in the top flight of English football for 74 years.

Watford could end the weekend in the bottom three if Burnley beat West Ham on Sunday.