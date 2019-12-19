Late Firmino goal takes Liverpool into Club World Cup final

(@FahadShabbir)

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Liverpool are through to the final of the Club World Cup after Roberto Firmino scored in injury time to clinch a 2-1 win over Monterrey of Mexico in Doha on Wednesday.

Naby Keita had given Liverpool an early lead, but Rogelio Funes Mori quickly equalised and extra time was looming until Firmino pounced.

Jurgen Klopp's side will play Flamengo of Brazil in the final on Saturday.