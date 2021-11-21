UrduPoint.com

Late Glesnes Strike Lifts Philadelphia In MLS Cup Playoffs

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 09:30 AM

Late Glesnes strike lifts Philadelphia in MLS Cup playoffs

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Jakob Glesnes unleashed the winner from 25 yards out in the third minute of extra-time stoppage time on Saturday as the Philadelphia Union downed New York Red Bulls 1-0 in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs.

Glesnes came to the rescue of the second-seeded Union, who were unable to capitalize on their sharper play over 90 minutes and had plenty of worrying moments in extra time.

New York struggled to create chances throughout, failing to register a shot on goal until Patryk Klimala made his way behind the Union backline to force Andre Blake into a save in the 95th minute.

Kyle Duncan also had a near-miss in the second half of extra time, his effort from inside the area glancing off the left post.

The match looked to be heading for a penalty shootout after Red Bulls keeper Carlos Coronel saved a shot from Sergio Santos and New York's Andrew Gutman's tackle denied Cory Burke directly in front of Coronel's goal.

From a free kick on the left the ball finally fell to Glesnes.

The Norwegian chested the ball down and, with his second touch, belted his long-range arcing shot out of reach of Coronel and into the net.

It is the second time in three years that the Union have beaten the Red Bulls in the opening round of the playoffs, which continued Saturday with a Western Conference clash between Sporting Kansas City and Vancouver Whitecaps.

The New England Revolution in the Eastern Conference and Colorado Rapids in the West are the top seeds in the playoffs and enjoy first-round byes.

The Revolution -- who won their first Supporters' Shield as the team with most regular-season points -- will face the winner of Sunday's match between New York City FC and Atlanta, while Philadelphia will face either Nashville or Orlando in the second round.

The Rapids await the winner of Sunday's match between Portland and Minnesota.

The league will see a new MLS Cup champion crowned this season after 2020 champions Columbus failed to make the playoffs.

