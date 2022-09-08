UrduPoint.com

Late, Late Show As Alcaraz Beats Sinner To Reach US Open Semi-finals

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Late, late show as Alcaraz beats Sinner to reach US Open semi-finals

New York, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Carlos Alcaraz battled past Jannik Sinner in five sets to reach the US Open semi-finals on Thursday in the latest ever finish in the tournament's 141-year history.

A thrilling 5hr 15min duel that finished at 2:50am local time ended with the 19-year-old Alcaraz claiming a 6-3, 6-7 (7/9), 6-7 (0/7), 7-5, 6-3 victory to advance to a last-four showdown with Frances Tiafoe of the United States on Friday.

The previous record for the latest finish to a US Open match was 2:26am, which had been set three times before.

Incredibly, it was the second early-hours-of-the-morning finish for Alcaraz this week.

The Spanish No.3 seed had edged past Croatia's Marin Cilic in another five-set epic in the fourth round in a match that finished at 2.

23am local time on Tuesday.

A crowd of a few thousand die-hard spectators roared their appreciation for Alcaraz as the Spaniard collapsed to the Arthur Ashe Stadium court in delight after a famous victory over Sinner, the 21-year-old Italian 11th seed.

"Honestly, I still don't know I did it," said Alcaraz after a win which came after he survived a match point in the fourth set.

"It was a high quality and unbelievable match. Jannik is a great player. His level is just amazing.

"I always say that you have to believe in yourself all the time. Hope is the last thing that you lose. I just believed in myself and believed in my game."

Related Topics

United States Croatia All Court US Open

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2022: UAE authorities take notice of Afgh ..

Asia Cup 2022: UAE authorities take notice of Afghan spectators' violent actions

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan values brotherly relations with Saudi Ara ..

Pakistan values brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia: COAS

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup: Naseem Shah trends on Twitter over histo ..

Asia Cup: Naseem Shah trends on Twitter over historic sixes

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th September 2022

4 hours ago
 France to send latest nuclear shipment to Japan

France to send latest nuclear shipment to Japan

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.