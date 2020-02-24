UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Late Niang Winner Fires Rennes Back Into Third

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 01:20 AM

Late Niang winner fires Rennes back into third

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :M'Baye Niang scored a double, including an 89th-minute winner, as Rennes edged out Nimes 2-1 on Sunday to retake third place from Lille in Ligue 1.

Senegal international Niang helped Julien Stephan's side recover from a goal down and end a three-match winless streak in the league, while snapping lowly Nimes' four-match winning run.

Rennes are now one point clear of last season's runners-up Lille, who beat rock-bottom Toulouse 3-0 on Saturday, in the race for the third and final Champions League spot.

Marseille sit second, eight points ahead of Rennes but 10 points adrift of runaway leaders Paris Saint-Germain, who host Bordeaux later on Saturday.

Nimes, whose strong recent run has given them fresh hope of avoiding relegation, grabbed the lead inside the first minute when Nolan Roux picked out the top corner.

Niang levelled just six minutes later, diverting in a loose ball inside the box.

Nimes centre-back Anthony Briancon was sent off early in the second half to leave the visitors down to 10 men, and Rennes eventually took advantage.

Niang was left unmarked to nod home his 10th league goal of the campaign.

Related Topics

Nimes Rennes Toulouse Lille Bordeaux Lead Sunday From Top Race PSG

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education launches coronavirus prevent ..

56 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed opens UMEX and SimTEX 2020, laun ..

1 hour ago

FCA to launch of Mobile Passenger Inspection Unit

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives student delegation fro ..

3 hours ago

Deals on first day of UMEX and SimTEX 2020 exceed ..

3 hours ago

ISNR Abu Dhabi&#039;s Higher Organising Committee ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.