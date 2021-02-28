UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Late Tadic Penalty Keeps Ajax In Control Of Title Race

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 10:40 PM

Late Tadic penalty keeps Ajax in control of title race

Eindhoven, Netherlands, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Dusan Tadic netted an injury-time penalty to secure Ajax a 1-1 draw at second-placed PSV Eindhoven on Sunday to stay six points clear at the top of the Eredivisie.

The Amsterdam giants went into the match on an 11-game winning streak after beating Lille in the Europa League in midweek, but a point was an excellent result for Erik ten Hag's side, who also have a game in hand.

PSV, without a win over their rivals since September 2018, took the lead six minutes before half-time through Eran Zahavi's excellent free-kick.

Olivier Boscagli and Philipp Max both wasted opportunities to double the hosts' advantage, while PSV substitute Yorbe Vertessen had a goal ruled out by VAR with 12 minutes remaining for handball.

Full-back Denzel Dumfries was penalised for handling in added time and Tadic stepped up to score his 16th goal of the season.

Ajax are bidding for a second straight league title after their triumph in 2019, with last season ended early and no trophy awarded due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Lille Eindhoven Amsterdam Dumfries Lead September Sunday 2018 2019 Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Final Annual Camel Races Festival &#039;Wathba 202 ..

31 minutes ago

New report offers global startups, investors insig ..

46 minutes ago

FAHR issues 2020 interactive annual report

1 hour ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attacks by ballistic ..

2 hours ago

Swiss Ambassador visits RAKEZ to explore investmen ..

2 hours ago

FAB shareholders approve cash dividends of AED8.08 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.