Late Tadic penalty keeps Ajax in control of title race

Eindhoven, Netherlands, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Dusan Tadic netted an injury-time penalty to secure Ajax a 1-1 draw at second-placed PSV Eindhoven on Sunday to stay six points clear at the top of the Eredivisie.

The Amsterdam giants went into the match on an 11-game winning streak after beating Lille in the Europa League in midweek, but a point was an excellent result for Erik ten Hag's side, who also have a game in hand.

PSV, without a win over their rivals since September 2018, took the lead six minutes before half-time through Eran Zahavi's excellent free-kick.

Olivier Boscagli and Philipp Max both wasted opportunities to double the hosts' advantage, while PSV substitute Yorbe Vertessen had a goal ruled out by VAR with 12 minutes remaining for handball.

Full-back Denzel Dumfries was penalised for handling in added time and Tadic stepped up to score his 16th goal of the season.

Ajax are bidding for a second straight league title after their triumph in 2019, with last season ended early and no trophy awarded due to the coronavirus pandemic.