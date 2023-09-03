Open Menu

Late Tel Goal Takes Bayern Past Stubborn Gladbach

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Berlin, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :A goal from French teenager Mathys Tel with three minutes remaining took Bayern Munich to a 2-1 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday.

A first-half strike from Kou Itakura had Gladbach looking like keeping their recent hoodoo over Bayern alive, before Leroy Sane pulled one back midway through the second half.

With the clock winding down, Bayern's Joshua Kimmich curled in a corner and Tel found himself unmarked, with Gladbach's defence focusing their energies on Harry Kane.

Tel headed in, sending the visiting fans into raptures and sending Bayern top of the table, at least until Union Berlin host RB Leipzig on Sunday.

Two German giants of the 1970s, Gladbach has become Bayern's bogey side over the past decade, despite the Bavarians winning the last 11 Bundesliga titles.

Bayern had won only one of their past seven against Gladbach, a run which included a 5-0 German Cup thumping in 2021, Bayern's biggest loss since the 1970s.

