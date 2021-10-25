UrduPoint.com

Latest Climate Plans Don't Dent Emissions: UN Assessment

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 09:10 PM

Latest climate plans don't dent emissions: UN assessment

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The latest round of national emissions cutting plans submitted under the Paris Agreement will make no material dent in short-term carbon pollution levels and still put Earth on course to warm 2.7C, the UN said Monday.

With the COP26 summit starting next week, the UN's climate team said the latest plans confirmed "worrying trends" of countries delaying sorely needed emissions cuts.

The landmark 2015 Paris accord saw countries commit to limiting global heating to "well below" two degrees Celsius above pre-Industrial levels and to strive for a safer cap of 1.5C through sweeping emissions reductions.

Under the deal's "ratchet" mechanism, signatories are required to submit new climate plans -- known as Nationally Determined Contributions, or NDCs -- every five years.

In an update to a recent assessment of NDCs submitted ahead of COP26, which was delayed one year due to Covid-19, the UN said that 143 countries had submitted new or updated NDCs.

Taken together, these plans would see emissions from these nations fall 9 percent by 2030 compared to 2010 levels.

Yet, taken together, all Paris signatory plans would see emissions rise a "sizeable" 16 percent this decade, it said.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says emissions must fall 45 percent over that timeframe to keep in line with the 1.5C target.

The current commitments will lead to 2.7C of global heating by 2100 -- the same as in September's assessment.

"The message from this update is loud and clear: Parties must urgently redouble their climate efforts if they are to prevent global temperature increases beyond the Paris Agreement's goal of well below 2C -- ideally 1.5C -- by the end of the century," said UN climate chief Patricia Espinosa.

- 'Critical decade' - The IPCC said in August that the 1.5-C limit could be breached by 2030 and would be surpassed by mid-century no matter what happens with emissions.

Many countries who submitted new NDCs have also announced plans to achieve net-zero emissions around 2050.

Monday's assessment showed that group of 143 nations plans would lead to emissions levels 83-88 percent lower than 2019 levels by 2050.

But it warned of the risks of delaying decarbonisation.

Related Topics

Century United Nations Paris Same Lead August September 2015 2019 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s Sindh province G ..

Hamdan bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s Sindh province Governor review accelerating co ..

46 minutes ago
 Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challen ..

Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

2 hours ago
 White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover ..

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover in Sudan, Calls for Release of ..

3 hours ago
 Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to ..

Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to get success

3 hours ago
 Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last tw ..

Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last two weeks

3 hours ago
 Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.