Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide on May 9

BEIJING, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :-- The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 1000 GMT, May 9.

Country Confirmed Cases World 157,727,887 U.S. 32,686,460 India 22,296,081 Brazil 15,145,879 France 5,829,166 Turkey 5,016,141 Russia 4,824,621 Britain 4,448,808 Italy 4,102,921 Spain 3,567,408Enditem(This article is generated by Xinhua news Robot.)