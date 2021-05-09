UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latest Count Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Worldwide On May 9

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide on May 9

BEIJING, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :-- The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 1000 GMT, May 9.

Country Confirmed Cases World 157,727,887 U.S. 32,686,460 India 22,296,081 Brazil 15,145,879 France 5,829,166 Turkey 5,016,141 Russia 4,824,621 Britain 4,448,808 Italy 4,102,921 Spain 3,567,408Enditem(This article is generated by Xinhua news Robot.)

Related Topics

India World Russia Turkey France Robot Spain Italy Brazil May

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

9 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

10 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

11 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emirati ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.