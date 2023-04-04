Latest Israeli strike on Syria kills two civilians: state media

Damascus, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :An Israeli air strike early Tuesday killed two Syrian civilians, state media reported, the fourth such attack on government-held areas of the war-torn country in less than a week.

"At 00:15 (2115 GMT Monday) the Israeli enemy carried out an air strike... and the attack resulted in the death of two civilians," state news agency SANA said, quoting a military source.

The strike came from the direction of "the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus and the southern region", it said, adding that air defence intercepted "most of" the missiles.

SANA had earlier reported "an explosion heard in the vicinity of Damascus".

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor gave the same civilian death toll.

An Israeli missile targeted a radar in the countryside of Sweida, while another hit a glass factory in the Al-Kiswah area of the Damascus countryside, killing the two civilians, it said.

The monitor had earlier said the missiles also targeted the vicinity of Damascus International Airport and an Iranian complex near the Sayyida Zeinab area, with Syria's air defence intercepting at least two missiles.