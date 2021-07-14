UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latest Study Sheds New Light On Human Evolution

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 02:20 PM

Latest study sheds new light on human evolution

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :A recent study led by Chinese scientists has shed new light on the origin and evolution of human language and tool use.

Compared with existing non-human primates such as monkeys and apes, humans have significant advantages in many superior cognitive functions, especially the ability to use language and complex tools.

The study is expected to help explain the long-standing mystery of human origin by comparing the differences and similarities between humans and other non-human primates in brain structure and function.

However, since it is difficult to confirm the homology of functional brain areas between different species, there is still a lack of reliable technical means to conduct cross-species studies on the evolution of brain structure and function, according to the study.

A research team led by the Institute of Automation under the Chinese academy of Sciences has provided a novel method for studying the evolutionary brain mechanism of language and tool use by mapping cross-species brain network groups.

Using structural and diffusion magnetic resonance imaging, the researchers analyzed the structural asymmetry of the inferior parietal lobule, a brain structure most relevant to language and tool use, among three primates: human, chimpanzee, and macaque.

The results showed that the asymmetry of brain structure and its anatomical connectivity pattern is the inherent biological basis that drives the evolution of language and tool using.

Related Topics

China Superior

Recent Stories

ENOC Link to roll out world’s first &#039;eLink ..

8 minutes ago

ADNOC invests over US$750 million in drilling-rela ..

23 minutes ago

Denmark supports UAE, US initiative on Agriculture ..

23 minutes ago

DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residenc ..

53 minutes ago

U.S. Department of Agriculture and Pakistani Partn ..

59 minutes ago

Mansoor Bin Mohammed: Proper planning is the key f ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.