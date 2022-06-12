Latest technique in vogue to facilitate pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Endowed with humility and gratification, the intending pilgrims have started reaching the holy land after the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted by the Saudi government for foreigners, allowing the faithful to perform Hajj.

It is definitely an hour of pleasure for the overseas faithful, who after a long time of two years or so, would offer Ibada and perform Hajj at the holy places with religious zeal and reverence.

Both the Pakistan and the Saudi governments have made elaborate arrangements for the convenience of the pilgrims including a special initiative of using the digital modes for better connectivity and safety of the pilgrims.

Keeping in view the significance of modern technology, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has made an effort to digitize the Hajj operation through the use of smart phones and designated 'mobile apps.' These apps; "Tawakkalna" and "Eatmarna" have been introduced to ensure better security, healthcare and crowd management for pilgrims as well as improve performance of Hajj rituals.

"It is a good omen and would pave way for better management of Hajj operation," said Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi.

"Facilitating pilgrims is our national and religious duty and this system would help better streamlining connectivity and ensuring hassle free performing of Hajj," Ashrafi said.

Around 81,000 intending pilgrims from Pakistan would perform Hajj this year under the government as well as the private hajj schemes. The Hajj operation started on Monday when four flights carried over 2,000 passengers from different destinations in Pakistan to the holy land. The Hajj operation would culminate by June 30 and return of pilgrims would start from mid of July.

The Ministry has urged the pilgrims to download mobile applications of 'Tawakkalna' and 'Eatmarna' in their latest hand gadgets to benefit from approved app services in getting Umrah, Hajj and visit permits for the holy mosques in Makkah and Madina.

"Intending pilgrims were being imparted technology-based training sessions at Haji Camps across the country," said Ministry of Religious Affairs Additional Secretary Aftab Akbar Durrani .

"It is important for pilgrims to learn the usage of these apps before proceeding to the holy land for performing the sacred obligation," Durrani said. "Non usage of these apps may result in complications for them in performing rituals and mobility." The present coalition government in an effort to facilitate pilgrims has reduced the Hajj expenditures from Rs 850,000 to Rs 700,000 for those performing Hajj under the government scheme – a decision widely appreciated.

"Introducing modern communication gadgets is a good decision," said Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Qibla Ayaz.

"It will help both the governments to smooth Hajj operation." He also appreciated the decisions of reducing Hajj cost on government scheme and pleaded to extend it to private scheme as well.

Meanwhile giving details about use of mobile apps, Spokesperson of Religious Affairs Ministry Muhammad Umar Butt has said that the ministry has launched an updated electronic monitoring system for prompt redressal of pilgrims' complaints, ensuring better quality services for them.

"This system would help us look after the Hajj operation in a better way and improve quality of services for the pilgrims during their stay at the holy places," Umar Butt said.

He said that the in-built mechanism had been launched in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology board. "It also has provision of transferring unresolved complaints to the next tier of management for taking appropriate measures." The monitoring system, he said, would also evaluate the performance of Hajj Group Organizers (HGOs) as it was a comprehensive portal with a variety of value-added features designed to cater the specific needs of all pilgrims. "A 'daily situation report' would also be generated for the information of senior management." Umar said that a helpline had also been dedicated for responding to the queries and complaints by the pilgrims besides developing android application named 'Pak Hajj Moavin' and Short Messaging Service for dissemination of information.

"The monitoring and supervision mechanism of Hajj operation was being strengthened to check or review the performance of government and HGOs schemes in accordance with the contractual obligations and Hajj rules set by the host country," he added.

Introduction of this new system has also been appreciated by religious scholars describing it as beneficial for the pilgrims as well as those administrating Hajj operation.

"These applications would be beneficial for pilgrims and also help the Saudi Authorities to better streamline the operation," commented Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

"Since information technology is benefiting people in all walks of life, practising it for facilitating the pilgrims is a good start. Therefore, our pilgrims must get themselves well versed with this technology," he added.

The Saudi government has declared the Hajj as open only for those who have had been vaccinated with an approved jab for COVID-19. Therefore, the pilgrims are required to submit a negative COVID-19 PCR test result performed within 72 hours of the time of departure to Saudi Arabia. The people above the age of 65 years could not perform Hajj this year.