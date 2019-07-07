UrduPoint.com
Latest US-Taliban Talks 'most Productive' So Far: US Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 01:30 AM

Latest US-Taliban talks 'most productive' so far: US envoy

Doha, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :The seventh round of peace talks between the United States and the Taliban being held in Qatar have been the "most productive" so far, US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said Saturday.

"These six days have been the most productive of the rounds we've had with the Talibs... we made progress on all the issues that we have been discussing," Khalilzad said in Qatar, ahead an intra-Afghan dialogue set to begin in Doha on Sunday.

