UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latham, Watling Power New Zealand To Lead Against Sri Lanka

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 04:20 PM

Latham, Watling power New Zealand to lead against Sri Lanka

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :A century stand between Tom Latham and B.J. Watling helped New Zealand to a first innings lead against Sri Lanka on day four of the rain-hit second Test on Sunday.

New Zealand were 295 for five at tea, leading the hosts by 51 runs after the first session was washed out due to rain and wet outfield at Colombo's P. Sara Oval.

Resuming from the overnight score of 196 for four, the Kiwis added 99 runs in the extended afternoon session losing the only wicket of Latham.

Latham, who made 154, and Watling, batting on 62, put on 143 runs for the fifth wicket to frustrate the Sri Lankan bowling attack that made early inroads in to the Kiwi batting on day three.

Off-spinner Dilruwan Perera broke the marathon stand after trapping Latham lbw on a delivery that pitched and hurried on to the batsman's pad.

The left-handed opener reviewed the decision but replays suggested the ball would have hit the leg stump and the tv umpire upheld the on-field official's call.

Latham, who started the day on 111, registered his fifth 150 plus score in Tests. His career-best 264 not out also came against Sri Lanka in Wellington last year.

Watling, who completed his 18th Test fifty, then stood guard with Colin de Grandhomme, batting on 19 with the help of two sixes, for company at the break.

Sri Lanka are without the services of wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella and captain Dimuth Karunaratne, who has strained a muscle of his left leg and will not be able to open the batting during Sri Lanka's second innings.

Angelo Mathews is the stand-in-captain and substitute Dinesh Chandimal is keeping wickets.

Dickwella has a cut on his little finger of his left-hand on day three.

Sri Lanka, who lead the two-match series 1-0, made 244 after electing to bat first in a match that has witnessed numerous rain interruptions.

str/fk/ind

Related Topics

Attack Century Sri Lanka Company Marathon Wellington Colombo Lead Colin De Grandhomme Sunday TV From New Zealand

Recent Stories

34% decrease in UAE traffic fatalities in last 5 y ..

41 minutes ago

Coalition Forces intercept, down another Saudi-bou ..

4 hours ago

DIFC Courts signals surge in cases from SMEs

5 hours ago

ADNOC Distribution shares certified as Shari’a c ..

6 hours ago

UAE Press: UAE-India relations strengthened furthe ..

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.