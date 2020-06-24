UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latin America And Caribbean Pass 100,000 COVID-19 Deaths: AFP Tally

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 11:20 AM

Latin America and Caribbean pass 100,000 COVID-19 deaths: AFP tally

Montevideo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Latin America and the Caribbean on Tuesday surpassed 100,000 coronavirus deaths, more than half of them in Brazil, according to an AFP count based on official figures.

The pandemic is accelerating across the region, which now has a total of 2.1 million cases, with Brazil, Mexico, Peru and Chile the most affected countries.

Related Topics

Brazil Peru Chile Mexico Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Resolution of ..

10 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 9.26 million, de ..

26 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 June 2020

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Adnoc $20bn deal paves the way to a bri ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

SEC issues decisions to develop local work system

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.