Latin America And Caribbean Pass 100,000 COVID-19 Deaths: AFP Tally
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 11:20 AM
Montevideo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Latin America and the Caribbean on Tuesday surpassed 100,000 coronavirus deaths, more than half of them in Brazil, according to an AFP count based on official figures.
The pandemic is accelerating across the region, which now has a total of 2.1 million cases, with Brazil, Mexico, Peru and Chile the most affected countries.