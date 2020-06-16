UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latin America And Caribbean Pass 80,000 COVID-19 Deaths: AFP Tally

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 08:50 AM

Latin America and Caribbean pass 80,000 COVID-19 deaths: AFP tally

Montevideo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Latin America and the Caribbean on Monday passed 80,000 COVID-19 deaths, more than half in Brazil as the virus accelerates across the region, according to an AFP count based on official figures.

Since the disease first spread in Latin America in March, a total of 80,505 deaths have been recorded, 43,959 of them in Brazil which has the world's second-highest number of fatalities after the United States.

The number of cases reported in Latin America and the Caribbean now stands at 1,681,378.

In Brazil, a country of 212 million, 888,271 people have been infected -- more than in all of Asia.

Mexico, which has a population of 120 million, has Latin America's second-highest death toll, with 17,141 fatalities out of 146,837 cases.

Peru has recorded 6,688 deaths while Chile, which has seen an acceleration in recent weeks, has nearly 180,000 cases and 3,362 deaths.

More than eight million cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide.

At least 8,000,202 infections including 435,176 deaths, mostly in Europe, have been registered since the pandemic first emerged in China late last year.

The number of confirmed cases likely represents only a fraction of the real number because most countries are only testing the most serious cases or have limited testing capacity.

Related Topics

World Europe China Brazil Chile United States March All Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Insider trading in UAE capital markets banned effe ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa sends condolences to Burundi&#039;s Presid ..

7 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on succes ..

8 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 27,000 additiona ..

9 hours ago

ADAFSA offers AED641 million to support food secur ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi movement ban extended by one week, start ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.