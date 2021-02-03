Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP tally

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Montevideo, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :More than 600,000 lives have been lost to Covid-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean since the pandemic began, according to an AFP tally on Tuesday from official sources.

The region, which encompasses 34 countries and territories in South and Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean, has recorded 601,256 deaths-- the second-highest number of virus fatalities after Europe.