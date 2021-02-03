UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latin America And Caribbean Top 600,000 Covid-19 Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 10:00 AM

Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 Covid-19 deaths

Montevideo, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :More than 600,000 lives have been lost to Covid-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean since the pandemic began, according to an AFP tally on Tuesday from official sources.

The region, which encompasses 34 countries and territories in South and Central America and the Caribbean plus Mexico, has recorded 601,256 deaths -- the second-highest number of virus fatalities after Europe.

Brazil and Mexico account for about half the region's coronavirus deaths, which hit the grim figure of over 500,000 by the end of December and have steadily increased since.

Europe has recorded 747,887 deaths, while the toll in the United States and Canada was at least 464,204, on AFP's count.

Many Latin American countries have experienced a deadly second wave of infections since December, after a few months of slower spread.

Brazil is the country with the world's second-highest national death toll with more than 226,300 fatalities, and Mexico is number three with at least 159,100 deaths.

As a percentage of the population, Peru is hardest hit with 125 deaths per 100,000 people, followed by Mexico and Panama with 123 each per 100,000.

Globally, the pandemic has claimed more than 2.2 million lives since December 2019. The United States has by far the highest toll of more than 446,000.

Related Topics

World Europe Canada Panama Peru United States Mexico December 2019 From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

Al Bowardi, ICRC President discuss advancing coope ..

8 hours ago

UAE moving forward confidently to containing pande ..

9 hours ago

Hope Probe in most critical phase of Emirates Mars ..

9 hours ago

Hope Probe an act of resilience for UAE: CNET

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Minister of Foreign Aff ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.