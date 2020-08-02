UrduPoint.com
Latin America, Caribbean Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 200,000: AFP Tally

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 02:20 PM

Paris, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :More than 200,000 people have died from coronavirus in Latin America and the Caribbean, with Brazil and Mexico accounting for nearly three-quarters of those deaths, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 0830 GMT on Sunday.

The number of fatalities stood at 200,212 in Latin America and the Caribbean, out of a total 4,919,054 reported cases, making it the second hardest hit region in the world after Europe, which has recorded 210,425 deaths and 3,189,322 infections.

